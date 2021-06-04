ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $25,078.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00239376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.01080771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,797.61 or 1.00280666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

