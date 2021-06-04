ZINC Reaches Market Cap of $76,534.61 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $76,534.61 and $912.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00973841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.58 or 0.09695101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050434 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.