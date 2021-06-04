ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $118.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.