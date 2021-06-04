Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

