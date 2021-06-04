Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.21. 12,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

