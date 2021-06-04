Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Up to $44.54

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.54, but opened at $46.87. Zumiez shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 3,312 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at $839,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

