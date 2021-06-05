$0.03 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $2.85 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.40.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

