-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). iCAD posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 66,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,722. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.97 million, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

