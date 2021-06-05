-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

