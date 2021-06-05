-$0.10 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 113.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 36,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.89. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

