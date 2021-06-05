-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

