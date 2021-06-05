-$0.18 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $38.77 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

