-$0.19 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMAC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

DMAC stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

