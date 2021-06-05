$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 998,552 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.69 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.