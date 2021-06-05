$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 998,552 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.69 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

