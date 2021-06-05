-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

