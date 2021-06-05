-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

