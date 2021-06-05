-$0.35 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB stock opened at $315.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.48. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

