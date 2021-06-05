$0.36 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

FDUS opened at $17.71 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.