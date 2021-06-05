$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSE NLSN opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

