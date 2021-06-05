-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.50). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

DYN opened at $18.14 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $928.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

