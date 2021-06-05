$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.70. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

