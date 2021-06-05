$0.72 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE USPH opened at $119.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $1,158,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

