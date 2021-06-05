$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.66 million. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

