$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Banner reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Banner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.