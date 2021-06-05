$1.10 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.27. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock valued at $153,331,073. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $75,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.62.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.