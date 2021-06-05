$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $914.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $2,629,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,134,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $148.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.99. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

