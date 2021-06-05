$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $918.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

