$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.23 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.