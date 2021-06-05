$1.41 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.