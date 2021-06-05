$1.41 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

