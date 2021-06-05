$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. Cerner has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

