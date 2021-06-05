$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.74. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $37.90.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

