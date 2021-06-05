$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.86 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $146.76 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

