$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Saia has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.