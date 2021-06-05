110,287 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,287 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -301.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

