111,134 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,893,000. Paychex makes up about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

PAYX stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

