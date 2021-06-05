13,164 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.78. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.