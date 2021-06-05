$135.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $135.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.44 billion. Walmart reported sales of $137.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

