14,969 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,422. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

