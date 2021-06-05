$165.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $680.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $87.80 on Friday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.18 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,162 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,302.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 673.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

