166,204 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.33% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

