1,672,351 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,672,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,426,000. Applied Materials makes up about 3.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.18% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ICAP increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

AMAT stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

