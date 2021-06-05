177,612 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.36% of Acacia Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $260.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.