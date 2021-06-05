18,000 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,277,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of AutoZone as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,387.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,456.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.