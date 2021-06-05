18,806 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,368,000.

VIS stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

