1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $50,894.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00559991 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.