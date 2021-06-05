$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 123.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.