$2.88 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.98. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

