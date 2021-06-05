$209.00 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $209.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $217.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $875.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.50 million to $877.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $937.21 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

