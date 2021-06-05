$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.18 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $90.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $99.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.