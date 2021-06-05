222,094 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,268,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Exact Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after acquiring an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

